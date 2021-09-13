Syntropy (NOIA) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Syntropy has a market cap of $218.72 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00062640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00155622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

