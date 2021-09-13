Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $28.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.95. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $442,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,699,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,352 shares of company stock worth $1,345,784 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.