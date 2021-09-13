Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Acquires 1,783 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 39.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 33.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $438.69. The stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,076. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.74 and a 200 day moving average of $481.37. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.38.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

