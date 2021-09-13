Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Buys 2,026 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,048 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 0.7% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.06.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded down $5.99 on Monday, hitting $452.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.53. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

