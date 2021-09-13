Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,523 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,523 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.34.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB traded up $9.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $601.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,866. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.61.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.