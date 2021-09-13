Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Investec cut Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.91. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.7249 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

