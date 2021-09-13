Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,816 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The AZEK were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.44 and a beta of 1.49. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In other The AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Insiders sold 122,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,326 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

