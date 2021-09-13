Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stamps.com were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $328.58 on Monday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.23. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.68, for a total value of $687,598.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,497 shares of company stock valued at $53,987,212. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

