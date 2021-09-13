Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,011 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Spire were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,478,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 513,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.