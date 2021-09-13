Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 163,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 156,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,198.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $6,206,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $187.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.73 and a 52-week high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

