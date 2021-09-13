Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $467,000 Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Overstock.com were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSTK opened at $68.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,277 shares of company stock valued at $524,151. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

