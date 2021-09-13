Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 758 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,202,000 after purchasing an additional 167,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,236,000 after buying an additional 106,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after acquiring an additional 73,894 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,246,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,420,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $86.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

