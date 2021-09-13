Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of TLSNY opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
