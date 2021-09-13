Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

