Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TME. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

NYSE TME opened at $8.65 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

