Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TEZNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,998. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

