Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 33,301 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tesla were worth $167,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $17.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $718.41. The company had a trading volume of 371,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,987,235. The company has a 50 day moving average of $692.22 and a 200 day moving average of $667.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $711.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.30 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

