TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Stake Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 167,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of TETRA Technologies worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $790,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

