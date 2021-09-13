Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) is BHZ Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,960 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up approximately 2.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 797,800 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $55,889,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after acquiring an additional 563,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,961,000 after purchasing an additional 417,357 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $22,545,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.03. 6,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,448. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

