TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.91

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.91 and last traded at $112.92, with a volume of 789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFII. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

