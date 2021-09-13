The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (AAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Aaron’s has raised its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Aaron’s to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Shares of AAN opened at $26.23 on Monday. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $857.01 million and a P/E ratio of 8.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Aaron’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 146.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of The Aaron’s worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

