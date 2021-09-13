The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $25,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Desjardins boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

