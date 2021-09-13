The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

