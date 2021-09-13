The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BKGFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded The Berkeley Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, raised The Berkeley Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

BKGFY stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $5.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.26%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

