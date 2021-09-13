The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS opened at $54.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.29 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 954,728 shares of company stock worth $67,721,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinterest by 7,421.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.