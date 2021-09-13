The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1,976.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.8% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 31,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 586,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

HD stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.53. 122,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

