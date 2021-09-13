The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,355,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 168.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.06 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

