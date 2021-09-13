The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Kroger also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

NYSE:KR opened at $42.67 on Monday. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.61.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

