The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in The Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic by 441.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

