The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 272.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,490 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $58,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 262.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.47 on Monday, reaching $303.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

