The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $330.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHW. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.75.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $300.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.66.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 198.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,164,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,729 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.