The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after buying an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after buying an additional 1,030,205 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

NYSE SO opened at $66.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,434 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.