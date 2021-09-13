The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $68.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.