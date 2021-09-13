The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Critical Review

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and The Travelers Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $2.92 billion 1.65 $246.35 million $4.15 19.36 The Travelers Companies $31.98 billion 1.22 $2.70 billion $10.48 14.92

The Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group. The Travelers Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and The Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 13.23% 15.42% 4.00% The Travelers Companies 11.30% 12.71% 3.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Selective Insurance Group and The Travelers Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 The Travelers Companies 2 4 5 0 2.27

Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.05%. The Travelers Companies has a consensus price target of $161.55, suggesting a potential upside of 3.32%. Given The Travelers Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Travelers Companies is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. The Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Selective Insurance Group pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Travelers Companies pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats The Travelers Companies on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies. The Standard Personal Lines segment comprises of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage. The E&S Lines segment includes insurance products and services provided to customers who are not obtained coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investments segment invests the premiums collected by various segments; and engages in the issuance of debt and equity securities. Selective Insurance Group was founded by Daniel L. B. Smith in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, NJ.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

