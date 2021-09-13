The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce $472.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $462.80 million and the highest is $478.40 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $452.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Wendy’s.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEN. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.45. 29,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,480. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.