Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the medical research company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $20.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $571.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $412.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.63. The company has a market cap of $225.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $540.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.95.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

