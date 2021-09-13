Thomas E. Robinson Sells 7,329 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ESS opened at $321.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.86 and a 200-day moving average of $301.48. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.69.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

