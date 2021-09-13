Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,535 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

BMY traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 195,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541,435. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

