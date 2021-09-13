Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URBN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.70. 31,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,816. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

