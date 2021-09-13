Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,733 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after acquiring an additional 675,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,387,000 after buying an additional 188,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after buying an additional 681,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock remained flat at $$16.08 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 31,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $286,520. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

