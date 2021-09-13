Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,454 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,108 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.0% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.88. The company had a trading volume of 188,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,609,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $248.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

