Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,485 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 541,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.87. 237,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,903. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

