Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,265 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of LKQ worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,381. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

