Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $20.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,545,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 738.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth $19,950,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tilray by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 641,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.