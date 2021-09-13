TokenPay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $180,552.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $180,552.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,160.47 or 1.00130593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00079818 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00072291 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001143 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

