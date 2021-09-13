Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock opened at $124.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.85. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $125.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

