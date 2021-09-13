Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading Down 16.4% This Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $69.33 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.04 or 0.00136863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00079878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00129132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00181124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,098.09 or 1.00078653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.80 or 0.07268047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.89 or 0.00955002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003011 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

