Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 49,788 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,788 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Separately, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 10,049 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $134,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $752.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.81. PBF Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 86.03% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.21 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.