Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 79.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 155,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 52,800 shares of company stock worth $925,534 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $19.32 on Monday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 1.17%. Research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

CrossAmerica Partners Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

