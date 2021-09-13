Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 3,492 LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $99,447,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,414,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,454,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,406,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 895,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $60,047.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,243 shares of company stock valued at $352,070 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

