Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

TOU opened at C$38.38 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$38.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.81 per share, with a total value of C$74,519.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,833,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$263,308,930.15. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,504.24. Insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $723,973 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOU. Raymond James set a C$44.50 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.50 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.31.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.